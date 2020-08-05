A grove of 65 roadside lemon trees on council-owned land near the Middlebrook subdivision is being spruced up by Katikati volunteers.

A bit ragged and in need of love, the trees are still fruiting.



Community group Grow On Katikati put out the call for people to prune the grove so it will look better and produce more. People can help themselves to a few lemons when they need them.

By this week, two working bees had pruned about a third of the trees in Middlebrook Drive in front of the area being developed for a new sports centre.

With plenty of pruning left to do, the group is inviting people to join in.

Organiser Jizzy Green says experience and skills aren't necessary – it's just a community project and workshop that people can be involved in.

"We are lucky that Stan Walden, a retired citrus orchardist, is sharing his wealth of advice on pruning with us."

Another volunteer from the SuperGrans group will give tips on caring for garden tools.

Jizzy says Grow On Katikati was set up with the simple aim of encouraging people to grow more of their own food, and community resources like the lemon grove are part of it.

Other ways people could support the lemon grove project would be by donating citrus fertiliser.

There are still quite a few trees to go, volunteer pruners size up the job.

"Also, it would be fabulous if any local business would like to sponsor a sign for our citrus grove, and we could explain that it is a community asset and that people are welcome to pick some."

The next pruning session will be on Wednesday, August 12, 10am-12pm. Any help will be welcome. Bring secateurs, clippers, pruning saws and maybe a wheelbarrow and shovel to spread a trailer load of mulch which has been donated by All Terrain Chipping.

Grow On Katikati are also planning a vegetable garden blitz this Sunday, August 9.

■ For more information, check the Grow On Katikati Facebook page or email growonkatikati@gmail.com.