Bob Johnston of Hastings checks his cymbidium orchids, which he says are flowering earlier than usual. Video Warren Buckland.

Bob Johnston of Hastings with his cymbidium orchids, which are flowering two months early, due to the unusual weather. Bob says this is despite the plants being outside in the frost and rain. "They usually flower in September, but I have had 61 orchid spikes this month. They last six weeks."