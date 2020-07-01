Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Ben Voice to talk about his indoor pig farm.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster talks about winter's arrival right on cue, his long range three month forecast, meeting his KPIs and remembering Blondie.

Winston Peters:

We go fishing for answers and the Deputy PM threatens to sue The Country's host. Plus we ask if he's read Judith Collins' book and whether he's writing one himself?

Ben Voice:

We hear from a Canterbury-based passionate pig farmer who says he used to be an outdoor producer with his sows farrowing in huts on straw but he reckons he's seen the (LED) light, moved them indoors and he's never looked back! To see your self go to www.moorpork.co.nz

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank looks at the bank's latest farmer confidence survey has seen a strong rebound, albeit from the sharp drop in March due to the uncertainty created by Covid-19.

Jim Hopkins:

We ponder the big farming stories of the day including what's gone wrong with wool and why don't New Zealanders want to work on our farms?

