Angus Bull Week in Gisborne got off to a meteoric start at Tangihau Angus at Rere yesterday morning when the very first bull to go under the hammer went for a jaw-dropping $92,000.

Lot 1 (pictured) was bought jointly by Kenhardt Angus at Nuhaka and Mt Mable Angus from Woodville.

Tangihau Angus sold the highest-priced Angus bull at auction in New Zealand last year at $86,000.

Strong interest has been shown at other rising-two-year-old bull sales across the country and the Gisborne sales look set to continue that trend.