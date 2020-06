A person has been injured after coming off a quad bike in Haumoana.

Police received a of a person who had come off a quad bike on Tuki Tuki Rd, Haumoana, at about 10.15am on Thursday.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the person is reported to have moderate injuries.

Advertisement

Police and ambulance are currently in attendance at the scene.