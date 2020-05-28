Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister for Climate Change James Shaw about the Government's freshwater policy announcement.
On with the show:
David Bennett:
Who is National's new Agriculture spokesman? We ask him.
John McOviney:
Is a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer, the chief executive of manufacturing company Steelfort and the chairman of the Todd Muller fan club!
Brodie Retallick:
Lashes does the business and once again we head to the top drawer for Farmside Footy to yarn to well known Hawkes Bay farmer (or is he?).
James Shaw:
We ask the Green Party co-leader and Minister for Climate Change whether he could work with Todd Muller in a coalition government and we get his thoughts on today's freshwater policy announcement.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent, and long-standing Eels fan, is all fizzed up about the NRL kicking off tonight plus we yarn about an imported chip glut, the price of wool halving and a pest prickly pear plant now producing medicinal fruit.
