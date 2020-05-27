Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Daniel Hansen, the farmer behind the "Rapa Run", an initiative delivering feed to drought-stricken Hawke's Bay.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM responds to Winston's desire to go straight to Level 1, plus we discuss the age of entitlement for national super, going head-to-head in the House against Todd Muller and just how few are doing the heavy lifting around the Cabinet table.

Tim Hunt:

We ask Rabobank's Melbourne-based Head of Research who the real Lucky Country is when it comes to the Covid-19 response. He also comments on a recent client webinar on looking at the implications of Covid on the dairy, red meat and horticulture sectors.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy comes up with some great Pearl Jam trivia and says to expect warmer and drier as we head into winter.

Daniel Hansen:

Meet the Wairarapa farmer behind the 'Rapa Run' to the Hawkes Bay with more than 1000 big bales of hay, straw and silage for drought-ravaged farmers.

Philip Todhunter:

Is a Canterbury high country farmer who chairs the High Country Accord Trust. He farms at the idyllic Lake Heron station two hours drive west of Christchurch. Today we look at some of the issues facing pastoral lease farmers as the Government looks at changes to the Crown Pastoral Lands Act.

