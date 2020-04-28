Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum celebrate entering Level 3, which means a few more perks than Level 4 - like coffee...

On with the show:

Nathan Guy:

We catch up with National's former Minister for Primary Industries on his Horowhenua dairy farm where he's DNA testing cows. We ask if the same culling process should be used in the Beehive?



Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics comments, rather ironically, on two of the biggest problems facing a hungry world; food waste and obesity.

George Whitelock:

The Manawatu cow cocky and former All Black tells us how life down on the farm is going under lockdown.



Jane Smith:

A North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, who reckons she's flat out trying to juggle homeschooling, office work, and farming without becoming a raging alcoholic!