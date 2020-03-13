Today The Country is coming to you live from Palmerston North as Jamie Mackay, Rowena Duncum and Norwood chief executive Tim Myers await the Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards tonight and the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games this weekend.

On with the show:

Don Carson:

Our forestry correspondent looks at MPI's latest Situation Outlook Report which sees his industry overtaken by horticulture for the bronze medal with dairy the taking the gold with a forecast 6.3 per cent revenue increase to a whopping $19.2 billion for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Advertisement

Tim Allan:

The chief executive of entrepreneurial Kiwi Utility Electric Vehicle company, UBCO, previews the release of the two-wheel "work bike" at this year's Mystery Creek Fieldays with the promise of a 4x4 to come, as the fledgling company goes to the market with a capital-raising venture.

Sam Tipping:

The captain of the NZ Hereford Youth Team at the World Hereford Conference being held this week in Queenstown.