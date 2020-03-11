On today's show, Jamie Mackay was upset to find out that Millennials are about to overtake Boomers in terms of consumer influence in the US wine market.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM puts the current economic downturn in historic perspective but says Coronavirus is an attack on humanity. He also defends Shane Jones' attack on Indian students and sits on the fence when it comes to the US election.

Advertisement

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ says it's not all Coronavirus doom and gloom for the red meat industry but the drought is biting hard. He also previews B+L NZ's annual meeting and showcase day in Taranaki on March 26.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask our NIWA weather guy - where is the rain?

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's wine analyst previews the bank's soon-to-be-released Wine Quarterly Report which includes the shock news that Millennials are about to over the Boomers in terms of consumer influence in the US market.

Ele Ludemann:

Our North Otago farming correspondent offers some good old fashioned advice to combat Coronavirus, sings the praises of irrigation and promotes a cause near and dear to her own heart cureourovariancancer.org.

Advertisement