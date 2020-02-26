Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gets Shane Jones' take on a controversial subject of late - the fishing industry.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The West Coast-based President of Federated Farmers ponders the issues of the day from the relative safety (or is it?) of a Christchurch supermarket.



Shane Jones:

In the absence of his 'Dear Leader' in India, the Prince of the Provinces reiterates his support for the fishing industry, whilst putting the boot into his detractors at Greenpeace, saying "Matua Shane Jones will not be silenced."



Blake Holgate:

Is a Rabobank animal proteins analyst who comments on falling red meat prices, the effects of drought and coronavirus and the possibility of a protein price bounce-back in the second half of 2020.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weatherman says "don't hold your breath" waiting for drought-breaking rain.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort, who moonlights as a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer, talks about the difficult decision to move manufacturing to China, in what is a sign of the times in order to compete on a level playing field.



Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former West Coast cow cocky and a Mid Canterbury cowboy.