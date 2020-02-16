Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to weather expert Phil Duncan about drought, and Irrigation New Zealand's chief executive Elizabeth Soal on why we need water storage to cope with these dry conditions.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says it's hard to stay positive when you rely on rain for your livelihood and you're in a drought - which is why his latest forecast should be seen as a more positive one.

Advertisement

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a high-profile farming academic who continues her "Myth Buster" series - today's myth busted is that wages are not keeping up with the price of food.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Today's topics include droughts, water, Winnie and winning Northland.

Elizabeth Soal:

The chief executive of Irrigation New Zealand says water is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with too much or not enough becoming a major focus for cities, towns and rural areas alike.