A balmy day warmed the mood of thousands of visitors drawn to the annual Otago Taieri A&P Show on Saturday.

Held at the society showgrounds in Mosgiel, the Otago Taieri A&P Show included equestrian events, dog trials, displays of farm animals and pets, top woodchoppers in action, excavators, music and food.

Otago Taieri A&P show secretary Cate Edgler said the weather had improved on last year and that made for a perfect day out.

"It's a great day out for the community to enjoy".

Enjoying her day was axewoman Sally Harrison, who participated in the woodchopping competition at the show.

Axewoman Sally Harrison, of Dunedin, prepares to compete. Photo / Linda Roberston

The Dunedin woman was one of 17 woodchoppers competing.

She has been chopping wood for two years as part of the Otago Axemen's Club, alongside her job as an engineer at Macraes Mine.

Karen Richards works as a wedger as Adam Findlay, of Omakau, competes in the single sawing event. Photo / Linda Roberston

"I love it. It's really good fitness, good for your stress levels and there are great people involved".

She participated in the underhand chop, which involved standing on a log and chopping from above.