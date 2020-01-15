A person has died after suffering a medical event that caused their car to go off the road in Galatea this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Galatea Rd about 5.40am after a car was found off the road.

It appeared the person had suffered a medical event and had died as a result, she said.

Police were not treating the incident as a crash.

Meanwhile, a person escaped without injury in the Lower Kaimai's after their car went off the road before 5am.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle had struck the median barrier on the side of the bridge on State Highway 29 near Kaimai School.

She said the bridge was being repaired this morning and the car had been towed.

Officers drove the driver home unharmed.