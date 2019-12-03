There was plenty of equestrian excitement at the 110th annual Stratford A&P show.

Horse riders travelled from all over New Zealand to compete at the show over the weekend. Cara Norling travelled from Palmerston North to compete.

"I love the Stratford A&P show. I love the atmosphere. It's nice and relaxed and everyone is so nice and friendly. It's a good competition."

Cara has been showing since she was three.

Advertisement

"I love showing. When I started I showed at A&P shows. I always enjoy competing at the Stratford one."

Cara competed in the Hack classes, with her horse Zanzipour, which won the 2018 Overall Supreme in Hand Exhibit.

Libby Warner (10) and her horse, Bellamy Lodge Busta Move competed in the First Ridden category in the showing section.

Libby says she has been showing since she was six.

"I love showing and I really love horses."