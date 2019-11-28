Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year, Simon Gourley from Central Otago's Domaine Thomson, has won the Young Horticulturist of the Year 2019.

Simon won Young Viticulturist of the Year in August and went on to represent the viticultural sector in the tough and prestigious Young Horticulturist of the Year.

It was held over two days earlier this month with Simon competing against five other finalists from other Kiwi horticultural sectors — landscaping, flower growers, horticulture, plant producers and amenity horticulture.

The contestants were tested in depth on a wide range of skills and knowledge related to horticulture. This included their own specific sectors as well as biosecurity, machinery, HR, agchem, leadership skills, presentation skills, budgeting and community engagement.

Several weeks were also spent working on the AGMARDT Market Innovation Project.

Contestants had to submit a business plan for a new product they would like to develop and launch, then were quizzed by a panel of judges on its viability.

They also had to give a speech at the awards dinner in front of a large audience of key horticultural leaders.

"Without a doubt, it is a very tough competition," says Nicky Grandorge, leadership and communities manager for New Zealand Winegrowers and national co-ordinator for Young Viticulturist of the Year.

"Simon has worked extremely hard and is a very talented young viticulturist," says Nicky.

"The wine industry is incredibly proud of him winning this prestigious competition."

Simon is the eighth Young Viticulturist to win the Young Horticulturist of the Year competition in the 15 years it has been running.

He makes it two in a row for the industry, and for Central Otago, as Annabel Bulk from Felton Road was last year's winner.

"It is exciting to know the New Zealand wine industry has such strong leaders emerging for the future," says Nicky.

"The Young Viticulturist of the Year competition plays an important role in this leadership development and then the support, mentorship and experience they receive from taking part in the Young Horticulturist of the Year competition builds on this even further.

"It's fantastic for the individual and fantastic for horticulture as a whole," says Nicky.