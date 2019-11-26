OPINION: Writer Michelle Goodman, her husband Richard and their two dogs have recently transplanted themselves from central Auckland to the glorious CHB for a quieter lifestyle — and found themselves busier than ever getting involved in rural community life.

Hooray, summer is arriving in Central Hawke's Bay. It's amazing how the sunshine can lift your spirits and energy levels. Luckily, as I needed plenty of energy on a recent Saturday as I embarked on the 15km Omakere Coastal Hill Country Walk.

I arrived at Little Shoal Bay with friends and family members and we joined 150 other keen walkers to stretch our legs, enjoy the scenery and raise funds for Omakere School and community.

The walk started at Aramoana woolshed and we headed off in sunny but breezy conditions. We headed inland across Ouepoto Station and then into Raumati Station to begin a rather elevated climb. On our arrival at Raumati woolshed we were served a delicious homemade lunch with everyone enjoying the break and the exceptional views.

Throughout the day the walkers were accompanied by locals who were keen to share their knowledge of the history of the area. We were also guided by two supporters on horseback who rode up and down the line of hikers checking everyone was OK. It was great to meet different walkers as the day progressed and walking speeds changed.

After lunch we headed down towards Blackhead Beach — and do I mean down! It was super to see many walkers assisting others down the steeper parts of the track with the loan of an arm or a walking pole. After a gorgeous meander through a glade of trees we popped out on Blackhead Beach for the final 3km hike down the beach and back to our starting point.

This was a truly memorable day and I am grateful to be able to walk across private farmland to participate in the event.

The afternoon ended with true rural hospitality, tea and cake in the woolshed, trading tales of the days' adventures.

Our group decided to take a wee detour on the way home and visit the newly opened Kune Café on Argyll Road. This friendly, rustic craft beer bar will be a popular hang-out on a weekend afternoon.

Exhausted, muddy but happy we made our way home after another stunning day in CHB.