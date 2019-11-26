It's all go for the 22nd annual Stratford kids trout fishing day next month.

The annual event takes place at the Scout Den pool on the Patea River in Stratford's King Edward Park.

Bookings for individual 15-minute fishing slots are now open, and parents and caregivers can book a slot for their kids through the Stratford iSite.

All fishing gear is supplied and with the help of Stratford Fishing Club members and volunteers, children will be able to fish for some of the 300 good-sized two-year-old rainbow trout that Fish & Game has grown in its Hāwera hatchery.

When the event finishes in the afternoon, the nets will be removed and the remaining rainbow trout will be available to anglers who hold a current trout fishing licence.

The released fish stay in the area for several months and complement the fishing provided by the Patea River's resident population of brown trout.

Fish & Game is a not-for-profit public body and all licence fees go back to the management of the resource.

Kids Trout Fishing day: Saturday December 14. Slots available 8am - 12.45pm.

For bookings, contact the Stratford iSite: 0800 765 6708.