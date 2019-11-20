The infringement fee for littering in Whanganui is being increased to the maximum amount allowed in an effort to curb the number of illegal dumping incidents.

The decision to increase the infringement fee from $100 to $400 was initially approved in August but was required to come back to Whanganui District Council one more time to be decided at Tuesday's council meeting.

At the start of the year the council considered increasing the fee as a way to manage ongoing and increasing incidents of illegal rubbish dumping in Whanganui.

Several options were discussed, with increasing the fee being the preferred

