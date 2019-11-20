Toko School pupils are buzzing with excitement about beehives.

Toko School is an enviro school, where there is an emphasis on sustainable living and pupils exploring the environment.

The school owns bees, butterflies, worms and chickens.

Caharis Harvey (11) says she loves being a part of the enviro school and having the opportunity to look after the bees.

Advertisement

"Room 4 has owned beehives since 2017. It's a cool opportunity. As well as looking after the bees, we learn so much about them."

The beehives at Toko School.

Caharis says earlier this year, two hives were killed by wasps.

"It was a big learning opportunity for us. We had never had one of our hives die before so we were quite nervous. We researched what to do and how to keep wasps and other pests away from our hives."

Room four has recently made planter boxes out of tyres for the bees.

The pupils have made planter boxes for the bees.

"They were really fun to make."

The honey is extracted from the beehive and then sold. 60kgs of honey has been sold this season, with honey extracted in February. The money goes into an enviro funds, which funds the bees.

Caharis says the honey is really popular.

"The honey is really nice. It is awesome we are selling honey made from the bees."