Southlanders had an opportunity to view more than 30 varieties of vibrant and colourful tulips at Triflor NZ's open day at Edendale on Monday.

Operations manager Rudi Verplancke said it was the only chance of the year for the public to get close to the flowers.

"People call me every day asking to visit here, but we are not a tourist attraction — we are a business".

Horizon Flowers New Zealand staff Tansy Thompson (left) and Megan Williams among the stunning 15ha paddock of tulips on the Dacre-Lorneville Rd. Photo / Luisa Girao

Verplancke said the event also was a fundraiser for the Edendale Presbyterian Church, Edendale Scouts and Wyndham Pioneer Lions Club.

Advertisement

"It is a day to celebrate the community and also the start of our export season".

He said his farm was the country's largest tulip bulb producer, with about 100ha of tulips. It exports around 45 million each year.

Triflor NZ Operations manager Rudi Verplancke. Photo / Luisa Girao

The combination of fertile soils, good drainage and temperatures meant Southland was perfect for growing tulips said Verplancke.

About 80 per cent of the bulbs would go to the United States and the rest to Holland, Norway, Finland and Russia.

Tulips in full bloom at a farm in Edendale. Nearby Triflor NZ held its annual open day on Monday. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Born in Holland, Verplancke came to New Zealand more than 20 years ago to grow flowers and said he found the best job ever.

"I think the colours and vibrancy is what attract people. I grew up around tulips, see flowers every day - but I still think this is the most beautiful thing ever".