It's all go today on The Country as Rowena Duncum reports live from the Hawke's Bay A & P Show, Andy Thompson and Lashes argue over the Ruby World Cup and Jamie Mackay calls in from Japan.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster gives us an update on what's in store for the weekend and has a look at Japan's weather for good measure.

Simon Bridges:

Ro catches up with National's Leader at the Hawke's Bay A&P Show where he said the hot topics for farmers were forestry and water.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host calls in from Japan where he is eagerly awaiting the Rugby World Cup semifinal between England and the All Blacks. Catch up on all the action of the Farming and Footy tour here.

Tim Myers:

Norwood's chief executive reviews a big week in agriculture, saying "common sense has prevailed" with the ETS announcement.

Maurice Beatson:

Ro caught up with the former World Cup winner for showjumping and all-round equestrian legend for an update on round one of the World Cup series at the Hawke's Bay A&P Show.

Rob Cochrane:

PGG Wrightson's wool procurement manager talks about the market's concerns around unscourable wool.

Doug Laing:

Shearing expert Doug Laing gives Rowena a speed shear update from the Hawke's Bay A&P Show.