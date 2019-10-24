Diggers will start rolling again at Matapōuri beach after Whangārei District Council received a 20-year consent to dredge sand from the nearby estuary to replenish the eroding coastline.

Council had conducted similar works before, reforming sand dunes back in 2005 and, two years later, extracting sand from the estuary and placing it along the Matapōuri beach and spit.

Independent commissioner Sharon McGarry renewed the previous resource consent last week and while her decision is still subject to appeal until early November, council expect works to begin sometime after April 2020.

During the initial works in 2005, council contractors reformed the sand dunes along Matapōuri beach. Photo / File
Council proposed to excavate up to 15,000 cubic metres of

