Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Roland Fumasi from Rabobank for a chat about New Zealand kiwifruit cracking the US market.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders what to do with a $7.5 billion surplus and we ask if it's a true reflection of the sate of the economy with business and farming confidence at low ebbs. We also ask why forestry is so much more fashionable than farming.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former West Coast cow cocky and a Mid Canterbury cowboy as we ponder water submissions, banks playing hard ball, the battle for M. bovis compensation, DIRA submissions and what Jacinda should spend her surplus on.

Roland Fumasi:

Is a Californian-based Rabobank Senior Horticulture Analyst who comments on New Zealand Kiwifruit claiming its place in the US market and why California is the fruit bowl of the nation.