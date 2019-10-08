A Ruakākā man says he could easily have shown up in the most at-risk Northland suicide group of the last five years: Pākeha male, aged between 30 and 34-years-old, and a beneficiary.

Two years ago, had Aaron* gone ahead with his attempt to die he would have bumped up the 2017/18 number for his age group to seven dead, rather than six.

That year, a record high number of 41 people died by suicide in Northland. This year, the statistics were slightly better, with 33 deaths or 20 per cent fewer from June 2018 to June 2019; of which there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.