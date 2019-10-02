Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fonterra's Chief Financial Officer Marc Rivers, about a positive GDT result.

Ben Noll:

NIWA's weather man says Sudden Stratospheric Warming is here so wrap up warm for a cool October.

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister for Primary Industries takes his successor Damien O'Connor to task over his comments that the water reforms "won't be any change at all" for most farmers.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's Chief Financial Officerr reviews last night's positive GDT auction (+0.2 per cent) and the farmer response from the Fonterra roadshows on around the country at the moment.

Chris Allen:

Federated Farmers' National Spokesperson on Environment and Water responds to Damien O'Connor's controversial comments on yesterday's show.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former West Coast cow cocky and real rural bloke from Mid Canterbury as we ponder farming and footy.

