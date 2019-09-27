This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's chief executive Todd Charteris to take a look at the bank's latest, and rather pessimistic, Rural Confidence Survey.

Bruce Cameron:

The chairman of Zespri reviews a very successful kiwifruit growing season, puts his dairy farmer hat on to say he supports the new Fonterra direction and we talk about meeting up in Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says the LAWA (Land Air Water Aotearoa) was all doom and gloom and very selective in the some of statistics used to measure the water quality of our rivers, streams and lakes.

John Monaghan:

It's been a tough day at the office for Fonterra's chairman who joins us to discuss the well-signalled annual financial result and, perhaps more importantly, the co-op's new business direction and strategy.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank takes time out from planting trees to discuss his bank's latest farmer confidence survey which has seen rural confidence take a sharp dive, mainly off the back of concern over government policies.

Simon Bridges:

We ask the Leader of the Opposition if Jacinda is "fiddling in New York, while Rome burns at home"?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Sco Mo and Trump, Greta Thunberg and the crippling drought.