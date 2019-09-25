Outside buyers kept prices up across the board at yesterday's Stortford Lodge store sale.

Lamb and cattle prices strengthened for quality offerings as buyers from Manawatu, Waikato, Wairarapa, and Gisborne bid up large along with Hawke's Bay buyers as the grass grows.

A feature of the lamb yarding of about 4000 head was the more than 1400 male and ewe lambs from Pukearoha Station, Otamauri. The top line of male lambs made $185.

Top price overall was $195.50 for 68 male lambs from Black Stag Station, Tutira. The top ewe lambs, from Frampton Farm, Takapau, and another line from Pukearoha Farm both made $182.

Advertisement

In the cattle sale of more than 1300 head a pen of 36 two-year-old steers from Skovlands, Ashley Clinton, made $3.38/kg or $1705/head. Two lines of three-year-old angus steers from Moeangiangi Station, Waikare, made $3.35/kg and another line of 613kg angus steers from Hobson Farming, Flemington, made $3.32/kg or $2040/head; 30 ang, av weight, 489kg, 345c/kg, $1690/head;

PRICES:

Cattle — Steers: 3yr, Moeangiangi Station, Waikare, 35 ang, av weight, 539kg, 335c/kg, $1810/head; 20 ang, av weight, 512kg, 335c/kg, $1722/head; Hobson Farming, Flemington, 18 ang, av weight, 613kg, 332c/kg, $2040/head; Golf Stream, Ongaonga, 15 ang, av weight, 570kg, 328c/kg, $1870/head. 2yr, Skovlands, Ashley Clinton, 36 ang, av weight, 504kg, 338c/kg, $1705/head; 20 ang-here, av weight, 532kg, 336c/kg, $1790/head; 10 ang, av weight, 466kg, 356c/kg, $1660/head; Hodge Farming, Ongaonga, 23 ang, av weight, 502kg, 342c/kg, $1720/head; Apley Ltd, Apley Rd, 21 ang, av weight, 453kg, 359c/kg, $1630/head; eight ang, av weight, 392kg, 326c/kg, $1280/head; Chesterhope Station, Chesterhope, 22 ang, av weight, 436kg, 348c/kg, $1520/head; A and J Black, Wairoa, 28 here-fries, av weight, 465kg, 314c/kg, $1465/head; Hill Sixty, Wairoa, 15 ang, av weight, 497kg, 342c/kg, $1705/head; five ang, av weight, 411kg, 311c/kg, $1280/head; six ang-here, av weight, 498kg, 333c/kg, $1660/head; Bauckham P/ship, Salisbury Rd, 17 ang and ang-here, av weight, 383kg, 338c/kg, $1300/head; Mertzon Trust, Wanstead, 11 ang-here, av weight, 400kg, 339c/kg, $1360/head; Kairangi P/ship, Wairoa, 14 ang, av weight, 464kg, 359c/kg, $1670/head; Paritu Enterprises, Maraekakaho, seven ang-here, av weight, 432kg, 332c/kg, $1440/head; Watts and Son, Tutira, 12 ang, av weight, 449kg, 289c/kg, $1300/head. Yrling, Tawhara Farm, Wairoa, 45 ang and ang-here, av weight, 353kg, 399c/kg $1410/head; 35 ang, av weight, 317kg, 389c/kg, $1235/head; Pukehau Station, Wairoa, 47 ang, av weight, 345kg, 402c/kg, $1390/head; 33 ang, av weight, 323kg, 442c/kg, $130/head; Karamu Ltd, Wairoa, 27 simm-cross, av weight, 375kg, 391c/kg, $1470/head; 15 ang, av weight, 358kg, 400c/kg, $1435/head; Mangakuri Station, 26 ang, av weight, 285kg, 385c/kg, $1100/head; Arawood Station, Wairoa, 20 ang, av weight, 316kg, 410c/kg, $1300/head; Kentucky Farm, Waihau, 10 sth dev-cross, av weight, 382kg, 347c/kg, $1330/head; 11 sth dev-cross, av weight, 337kg, 358c/kg, $1210/head; Trojan Horse Trust, Taihape Rd, av weight, 248kg, 277c/kg, $690/head; Longbrook Farm, Te Pohue, 18 ang, av weight, 275kg, 395c/kg, $1090/head; Te Awa, Highway 50, 17 ang, av weight, 261kg, 407c/kg, $1065/head; Mangakuri Station, Elsthorpe, 11 ang, av weight, 248kg, 390c/kg, $970/head.

Bulls: Yrling, G and S Walker, Otane, 11 fries-cross, av weight, 234kg, 213c/kg, $500/head; B and J P/ship, Pakowhai, nine crossbred, av weight, 195kg, 307c/kg, $600/head; nine fries-cross, av weight, 183kg, 291c/kg, $535/head; eight here-cross, av weight, 190kg, 268c/kg,$510/head; six here-cross, av weight, 165kg, 268c/kg, $445/head; Woodstock Farm, Takapau, 26 fries, av weight, 218kg, 334c/kg, $730/head; 14 fries, av weight, 206kg, 312c/kg, $645/head; Matiti Farm, Wairoa, six fries, av weight, 260kg, 256c/kg, $670/head; Huramua, Wairoa, five ang, av weight, 358kg, 300c/kg, $1075/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Est D B Wilson, Waimarama, 19 ang and ang-here, av weight, 428kg, 319c/kg, $1370/head; Mokotara, Maraetotara, 23 ang, av weight, 370kg 315c/kg, $1170/head; 12 crossbred, av weight, 364kg, 311c/kg, $1135/head; Waikare Dairy Co, Waikare, 20 here-cross, av weight, 467kg, 300c/kg, $1405/head; Riverflat Family Trust, Gisborne, 16 shthrn-cross, av weight, 381kg, 303c/kg, $1160/head; 17 mixed breeds, av weight, 335kg, 281c/kg, $945/head; 13 shthrn-cross, av weight, 323kg, 281c/kg, $910/head; R Dawson, Ridgemount, 18 ang, av weight, 333kg, 292c/kg, $975/head; five ang, av weight, 317kg, 269c/kg, $855/head; Fritz Farming, Apley Rd, 19 here-fries, av weight, 426kg, 309c/kg, $1320/head; Strathclyde Farm, Waimarama, 10 here-fries, av weight, 439kg, 308c/kg, $1355/head; J and B Verry, Bay View, ang ang-fries, av weight, 443kg, 290c/kg, $1285/head; six ang-fries, av weight, 403kg, 285c/kg, $1150/head; Mertzon Trust, Wanstead, 20 ang, av weight, 361kg, 324c/kg, $1170/head; Watts and Son, Tutira, 17 ang, av weight, 409kg, 297c/kg, $1215/head; A Pearce, Puketitiri, five shrthrn-cross, av weight, 371kg, 307c/kg, $1140/head; five shthrn-cross, av weight, 254kg, 275c/kg, $700/head; Apley Ltd, Apley Rd, nine ang-cross, av weight, 402kg, 310c/kg, $1250/head. Yrling, D and M Farming, Ongaonga, 28 ang, av weight, 299kg, 342c/kg, $1025/head.

Sheep: Ewes, lambs at foot, Strathclyde Farm, Waimarama, 101 ewes, 139 b/f, $116.50 all counted; Est D B Wilson, Waimarama, 56 ewes, 57 b/f, $115; Wakarara Farm, Kereru, 34 ewes, 27 b/f, $93.50; Monk P/ship, Waipawa, eight ewes, 15 lambs, $83; E White, Roys Hill, eight ewes, 12 b/f, $101; Smithsix Farming, Wairoa, five ewes, nine lambs, $90.

Lambs: Pukearoha Farm, Otamauri, 286 male b/f, $185; 243 male b/f, $177; 118 male b/f, $166; 201 ewe b/f, $182; 144 ewe, $180; 238 ewe b/f, $176; 84 ewe, $182; 44 ewe, $152; Campden Farm, Waiwhare, 187 c/o, $177; m Black Stag Station, Tutira, 68 male, $195.50; 175 ewe, $185; 105 m/s, $174; 29 m/s, $165.50; C Nicholson, Roys Hill, 162 ewe, $165; Providence Farming, Sherenden, 44 male, $174 162 ewe, $178; 221 ewe, $166.50; Surrey-Field Farm, Patoka, 44 m/s, $190; Te Awatapu Downs, 203 m/s, $166.50; C And S Cutbush, Porangahau, 106 ewe, $164; Ohinemana Farm, Chatham Island, 118 m/s, $150; Eparaima Hills, Wallingford, 64 ewe, $178; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 35 m/s, $178; T Brain Wakarara, 44 ewe, $156; Heather Trust, 42 m/s, $146.50; 42 m/s, $130.50.

Prime sale

Prime lamb prices remained strong at Monday's sale. Numbers of lambs coming into the sale are increasing as summer crops go in and fears of adult teeth cutting rise.

Advertisement

Top price was $229.50 for a pen of 97 big male lambs. The top price for ewe lambs was $204. The cattle offering of 27 head was almost all cows which sold well.

Prices for the small offering of ewes were down on last week even as the quality was up.

PRICES:

Cattle — Cows: (Ang, ang-here) Av weight, 480kg to 737kg, 241c/kg to 263c/kg, $1396/head to $1781/head.

Oxen: (Here-fries), Av weight, 633kg, 322.5c/kg, $2044/head.

Ewes: Slipe, good, $165 to $177.50; med, $4123 to $147. Woolly, med, $138 to $161.50.

Lambs: Male, $170 to $229.50; b/f, $141.50 to $212. Ewe, $171 to $204; b/f, $196 to $201.¦