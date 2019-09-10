The Makotuku Stream, which flows down Mt Ruapehu and joins the Mangawhero River, will benefit from three of the most recent six funding grants for Ruapehu waterways.

There was $33,000 available in this round of grants from the Government's Freshwater Improvement Fund for the Ngā Wai Ora o te Whangaehu project. The money is administered by Horizons Regional Council.

Councillor Bruce Rollinson said there were some good applications made.

"We received eight applications, seeking a total of $103,000," Rollinson said.

Advertisement

"From the $33,000 available I'm pleased to announce we were able to grant six projects covering different areas of the catchment, which is great."

Three of them target the Makotuku Stream/River which supplies water to Raetihi and was subjected to a diesel spill in September 2013.

The Horopito Ratepayers' Association got a grant to begin predator trapping along it to protect whio (blue ducks). Mo Te Katoa Marae got a grant to continue removing willows and planting beside the stream, and to put up a barrier to stop people dumping rubbish in it.

Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust got a grant to continue its Makotuku River Walkway access and enhancement.

In Ohakune, Ruapehu College was given money to buy equipment students will use to monitor stream health under different types of land use, with support from Horizons' environmental educator.

Ohakune Primary School will monitor a waterway that runs through the middle of town and make a walkway to access it. Both schools intend to do some restoration as well.

At the confluence of the Taonui Stream and Mangawhero River, the Makaranui Whānau and Winiata Campsite Trust will use its grant to do some fencing and planting. It wants to restore and protect the stream and make a place where people can see tuna (eels).