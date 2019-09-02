Te Ruapekapeka Trust, the Department of Conservation, the Department of Corrections, Te Uru Rākau/Forestry New Zealand, the Billion Trees Programme and Northland schools are all working together to turn back the clock at Ruapekapeka — site of the most famous battle in Northland history — and return the surrounding area to forest, as it was during the Northern War of 1845-46.

Te Raa Nehua (Ngati Hau) leads the karakia. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Raa Nehua (Ngati Hau) leads the karakia. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Ruapekapeka Trust chairman Allan Halliday explains his dream for the reserve and the upcoming 175th anniversary of the battle. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Ruapekapeka Trust chairman Allan Halliday explains his dream for the reserve and the upcoming 175th anniversary of the battle. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Rev Thelma Connor, right, blesses a plaque commemorating the planting project. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Rev Thelma Connor, right, blesses a plaque commemorating the planting project. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-old Emily Tane from Rotorua lends a hand with the planting. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-old Emily Tane from Rotorua lends a hand with the planting. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whangarei Intermediate students Dre Tau, left, and James Ihaka, both 12, plant a kanuka. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whangarei Intermediate students Dre Tau, left, and James Ihaka, both 12, plant a kanuka. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Wiremu Keretene has a chuckle with his daughter Hineamaru, 5. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Wiremu Keretene has a chuckle with his daughter Hineamaru, 5. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Wiremu Keretene (Ngati Hine) plants a kanuka with his children Hineamaru, 5, and Te Aho, 4. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Wiremu Keretene (Ngati Hine) plants a kanuka with his children Hineamaru, 5, and Te Aho, 4. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whangarei Intermediate students Awhina Oakes, 12, and Rangipai Turner, 13, plant a kanuka on the battlefield between Ruapekapeka Pa and the British camp. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whangarei Intermediate students Awhina Oakes, 12, and Rangipai Turner, 13, plant a kanuka on the battlefield between Ruapekapeka Pa and the British camp. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Moerewa School 12-year-olds Hawk McGregor, left, and Razor Rihari at work. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Moerewa School 12-year-olds Hawk McGregor, left, and Razor Rihari at work. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Related articles: