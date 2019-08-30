This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank animal protein analyst Blake Holgate for a look at the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

Shane McManaway:

We talk to an agribusiness leader and Wairarapa farmer who's spending millions of his own dollars to build a medical facility for his local community.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture debates raising the retirement age, the Greens' role in the government's transport policy, the soon-to-be-released water policy and why Dr. Mike Joy let his country down.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's animal protein analyst reviews the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report and we look at the staggering reliance the red meat sector has on the Chinese market (with 51 per cent of sheep meat and 38 per cent of beef going there).

Jacinda Ardern:

On All Blacks RWC Squad naming day, the PM reveals her favourite All Black plus we ponder politicians' pay and whether the government is making business too tough for the primary sector.

Simon Bridges:

We ask National's leader to save us from the 'dam' madness of the government plus we look at who's performing, and who's not, on the Opposition benches.

