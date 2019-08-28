Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay took a look at 31 men who will be heading to Japan for the Rugby World Cup this year, in the recently announced All Blacks squad.

On with the show:

Ian Kirkpatrick and Andrew Hore:

Two well known farmers, and handy footy players back in the day, chew the fat and pass judgement on the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad.

Paul Allison:

The voice of Forsyth Barr Stadium offers expert analysis on the All Blacks RWC squad.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather scientist on the spring outlook and the prospect of a looming "Sudden Stratospheric Warming" weather event over Antarctica heading our way.

Jacinda Ardern:

On All Blacks RWC Squad naming day, the PM reveals her favourite All Black plus we ponder politicians' pay and whether the government is making business too tough for the primary sector.

Rod Slater:

The chief executive of Beef + Lamb New Zealand defends the role of red meat in a healthy diet and says young women in particular, need to be aware of iron deficiency in World iron Awareness Week.

