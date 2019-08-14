Whanganui District Council is hoping an anti-rubbish dumping campaign due to start in November will help decrease the growing number of illegal rubbish dumping complaints it's receiving.

The Council received 354 complaints about illegal rubbish dumping from July 2018 to June 2019, up from the 265 complaints put to Council between July 2017 and June 2018.

No infringements were issued in the last financial year, however one has already been handed out since the start of July.

In April a council spokesperson said there had been five infringements issued in the last five years and no prosecutions.

Advertisement

Castlecliff resident Lynne Douglas regularly cleans up dump sites in the suburb and said it's an issue that has worsened over the last 10 years.

"It's happening all over Whanganui but we've had a particular problem between the fishing platform area and the North Mole.

"We get anything from household rubbish to car parts, bikes, fridges, carpet, and quite often it'll be significant amounts."

Douglas said she wants illegal rubbish dumping to be a focus for the next council because it detracts from Whanganui's tourist spots.

"We've been through this so many times and we've been told it's too expensive, but until you get some sort of surveillance unfortunately I don't think it's going to get better."

WDC compliance operations manager Warrick Zander said the council uses a graduated response for dumping compliance starting with education through to issuing infringement notices depending on the type and level of illegal dumping.

Warrick Zander said sufficient evidence is needed to prove that the person being issued the infringement was responsible for illegally dumping the rubbish. Photo / File.

He said a number of factors are taken into account when an infringement notice is issued.

"The amount, location, and type of rubbish dumped, and the level of proof that a person being issued the infringement was responsible for illegally dumping the rubbish.

Advertisement

"Information from the public about illegal rubbish dumping is important. It provides us with insight into where illegal rubbish dumping is a problem and where we can best direct out efforts to catch those responsible and reduce the likelihood of it happening again."