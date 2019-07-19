Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay continues his tribute to the Apollo 11 moon landing with a what is quite possibly a tall tale about Neil Armstrong.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service forecaster says some welcomed and meaningful rain is on the way for the dry east coast of the South Island.

Chris Russell:

We find our Sydney-based Australian correspondent in his state of origin - South Australia - from where we yarn about the moon landing, lamb prices and the wonder of Lake Eyre.

Jeremy Rookes:

In the absence of one of the Farmer Js we find our sole panellist skiing in Wanaka - as one does when one needs a break from one's Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farm.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the moon landing and whether the Greens are on another planet?

Grant Nisbett:

We head to Buenos Aires where this week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week sees us backing the All Blacks (11-20 margin over Argentina) and Ryan Fox for a top 10 finish in the British Golf Open.