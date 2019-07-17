A report from the Interim Climate Change Committee suggesting a special levy and rebate scheme for farmers, which would come into force in 2025, has been widely supported by the primary sector. However, the industry is against a more immediate proposal for processors to be included in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), likening it to another tax on farmers.

The Country's Jamie Mackay quizzes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on today's show about the Climate Change Committee report, and whether the Government is willing to support alternative means of reducing emissions, such as gene editing. Mackay also asks whether

