A donation from a dairy goat co-operative has seen a time-saving device bought to analyse test results faster than ever before at Whangārei Hospital's Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU).

The new i-STAT Alinity Analyzer is an advanced, easy-to-use, portable system that delivers real-time, lab-quality blood test results at the point of care. The system was installed in SCBU recently and allows staff to take the technology to babies in the unit to do on the spot blood tests with results obtained almost straight away, meaning care can be escalated.



It enables SCBU staff to analyse test results faster than ever before thanks to a generous donation from Dairy Goat Co-operative Trust to Northland DHB via Health Fund PLUS.

SCBU associate clinical nurse manager Merophy Brown said having the ability to see results within minutes, instead of leaving the unit, waiting for bloods to be processed in the lab and then uploaded will save lots of time and ensure care is appropriate for the current clinical picture.

Staff can be trained to use the handheld analyser in just 30 minutes, and once they pass a theory test, they can put it into use. Brown said the Alinity is incredibly user friendly with picture prompts and is especially useful if they have a baby with low blood sugars, as they can be treated promptly to reduce any harm.

"We are really grateful and appreciate having this money donated to purchase such a beneficial piece of equipment that will allow us to provide time critical care."

The Dairy Goat Co-operative Trust was established in 2017 with the aim of strengthening shareholder communities through charitable donations which nourish and care for future generations.

Dairy Goat Co-operative Trust chairwoman, Nicola Locke, said funding is focused on organisations in the co-operative's shareholder regions - Northland, Taranaki and Waikato, which aim to improve the health, education and welfare of children and families.

"We are delighted to be able to support the local community in such a meaningful way, the donation fits perfectly with the mission and purpose of the trust. The new equipment will make a big difference to the care of infants in SCBU."