This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's chief executive Todd Charteris to preview the bank's Leadership Awards.

This week's top interviews are:

James Robertson:

History was made last week in Napier with the crowning of the 51st Young Farmer of the Year, who brings new meaning the word 'Young', as the 22 year old Fonterra trade strategist from the Northern Region became the youngest contestant ever to take out the grand final.

Rowena Duncum:

We track down our globe-trotting producer in a bus in the south of France, heading home from the final evening of the World Shearing Championships, as the Allflex-sponsored Kiwi team took home three of the six gold medals on offer, with Rowland Smith narrowly missing the Open shearing title to Welshman Richard Jones.

Professor Keith Woodford:

The future of forestry and Fonterra are on the menu as we chew the farming fat with one of New Zealand's leading agri-business academics.

Todd Charteris:

We ask Rabobank NZ's chief executive where are interest rates going, what will the additional cost to borrowers be if the banks have to hold more capital and what is his advice to farmers - fix of float - with potentially two more OCR cuts in the pipeline? We also preview the Trans-Tasman Rabobank Leadership Awards.

Winston Peters:

The Acting PM and New Zealand First leader defends the coalition government's policy on electric vehicles, defends the government's forestry policy and defends politicians and their carbon footprints.