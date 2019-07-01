Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris to find out the results of the bank's latest rural confidence survey.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says two highs will dominate this week as he counts down to the high of heading to the American Ambassador's Independence Day party in Wellington tonight.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a renowned farming academic who has her say on the proposed sale of Westland Milk Products, cancer causes and cures, and the return of the Federated Farmers' Annual Awards tonight in Wellington.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive comments on the bank's latest farmer confidence survey which sees improved sentiment among sheep and beef farmers as well as horticulturalists whereas dairy remains flat.

Ben Russell:

Is an agribusiness leader who warns of the perils of under capitalised co-ops getting into value-add, ahead of the likely demise of the Westland co-op later this week.

Sarah Perriam:

We catch up with proceedings at day one of the Primary Industry Summit in Wellington.

Don Nicolson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former President of Federated Farmers and rural sports commentator and jack of all trades.