Iconic Otiwhiti Station is up for sale.

Nestled in the strong Rangitikei hills 16km northwest of Hunterville, the property has been home to the Duncan family since the late 1880s and is steeped in history.

The station comprises 1679 hectares of strong hill country and is offered concurrently with a 10 hectare executive lifestyle block.

The well-known farm, which offers a multitude of business possibilities — trees, bees, food and fibre - is also the home of the renowned Otiwhiti Land Based Training School for farm cadets.

Otiwhiti winters over 13,500 stock units and is subdivided into 38 main paddocks, with excellent natural water. Improvements include four dwellings, extensive support buildings, 8-stand woolshed with covered yarding and multiple sets of sheep and cattle yards. The cadet school utilises the cook house, accommodation block and teaching rooms.

The lifestyle property features an immaculate six-bedroom homestead, set among mature and beautifully manicured grounds.

Tenders close at 1pm Thursday, July 25, with Property Brokers, 54 Kimbolton Rd, Feilding.