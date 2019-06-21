Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to LIC chief executive Wayne McNee about monitoring your farm from space!

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster tells us what's in store for the weekend.

Cam Holmes:

We catch up with the supreme winner from last night's Dairy Business of the Year Awards in Queenstown.

Jeremy Rookes and Graeme Smith:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer and the General Manager of the Waikato/Coromandel Drug Detection Agency.

Wayne McNee:

Our wrap of the 2019 Fieldays continues as we chat to the chief executive of LIC about measuring pasture from space and the practicality of converting our national dairy herd to A2 genetics.

Barry Soper:

Our award winning political correspondent ponders the chances of Christopher Luxon, the performance of Shane Jones and the gun buy back.