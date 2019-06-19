Northlander Lewis Nichols is set to make rural hearts flutter after taking out the 2019 Fieldays Rural Catch top honours, making him the most eligible bachelor at the event.

Nichols is a heavy machinery operator for agricultural contracting company Bradfields based in Otorohanga and went into the competition looking for someone who could listen to a few tractor yarns.

He came away with the experience of a lifetime and the title.

The highlight for Nichols was meeting all the other contestants, saying they made the week such a great experience.

"For me it was about getting out there and having some fun. This was a way to put myself out there for future employers, a way to grow and meet new people, a week off work and something else other than tractors,'' he said.

Humble about his win, Nichols said he went into it with a positive attitude and wanted to do his best.

"It wasn't really about winning for me, I'm taking away more than just the prizes. The prizes are amazing, but the experiences are lifelong. Every one of us have got on, it's like a family, none of us want it to end," he said.

When he's not busy with the tractors, Nichols can be found twisting the throttle on his dirt bike, heading up north to the family farm or enjoying a spot of fishing on the Kaipara harbour.

He is also a strong advocate for mental health in the rural sector.

"Knowing what it feels like to go through the tough times many people face, I know just how important it is that there is support and campaigns to get people to speak up."

When asked why he entered Rural Catch he said he puts all his energy and effort into work and has nothing left to be able to craft a killer on-line dating profile, hence the reason he entered Rural Catch.

Nichols took home the coveted Golden Gumboot trophy, a brand new Suzuki King Quad worth $17,995 a $2000 Swanndri voucher, and STIHL and Skellerup vouchers.

Hamilton woman Charlotte Leach won the hearts of the public, judges and sponsors at Fieldays to be crowned People's Choice in the competition.

She walked away with Swanndri, STIHL and Skellerup vouchers and all competitors receive a $500 STIHL voucher.