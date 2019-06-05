Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Blair McLean, who is at the Summerfruit NZ Conference in Queenstown, for a chat about cherries.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM looks forward to opening the 51st Fieldays next Wednesday, she defends the Wellbeing Budget and the performance of some of her under-performing Ministers, plus we agree to disagree over the speed limit.

John Brakenridge:

The chief executive of the New Zealand Merino Company says a $2 billion industry is within reach for Kiwi wool which is great news for fine wool producers and those considering transitioning into it. This follows news that the VF Corporation, one of the world's largest apparel companies, is incentivising the NZ's sheep industry to grow more fine wool.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster talks tornadoes and the arrival of winter.

Blair McLean:

We find our Blenheim-based wine correspondent at day one of the Summerfruit NZ Conference in Queenstown as we discuss a burgeoning industry where cherries are leading the charge!

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's MD of Co-op Affairs looks at the first GDT auction of the 2019-20 season (down 3.4 per cent, WMP -1.5 per cent, Butter -10.3 per cent), China's plan to lift self sufficiency in infant formula manufacturing, and what the dairy co-op is doing to help farmer shareholders' balance sheets following a 40 per cent tumble in the price of Fonterra shares.