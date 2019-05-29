Today on The Country, Jamie caught up with Glynn Meads, aka Pine Cone, for a chat about his role as ambassador for Gut Cancer, in honour of his father, Sir Colin Meads.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM fires up over the leaking of the Wellbeing Budget, the relative performance of Shane Jones and Federated Farmers, the teachers' strike, the Lumsden Maternity Centre and being known as "Old Naughty" in China.

Advertisement

Glynn Meads:

Better known as Pine Cone, son of the late great Sir Colin 'Pine Tree' Meads, we talk to the new ambassador for Gut Cancer as we look raise awareness and funds in the fight against seven deadly cancers.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's chief weather scientist talks about a warm May and the winter's first shot in anger with the arrival of June.

Courtney Davies:

Is a young Aucklander who intends to tackle global food security when she represents New Zealand at the Bayer World Youth Ag Summit in Brazil from November 4-6.

Blake Holgate:

Is a Rabobank animal proteins and sustainability analyst who discusses the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report and his forestry podcast alongside Emma Higgins.



Sarah Perriam:

Is one of more than 100 people with an interest in the food and agriculture sector who are gathering for a "Sustainable Protein" event in Tai Tapu, near Christchurch today.