The finalists for the inaugural Primary Industries Awards have been announced.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the important role the primary sector plays in the economy, and honour the most successful and innovative primary industries' producers and supporters.

The awards are part of the Primary Industries Awards Summit, which takes place on July 1 and 2, at Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand, Wellington.

The conference is a partnership between Federated Farmers and Conferenz.

The following nominations are the successful finalists for the Primary Industries Awards, to be presented at a gala dinner sponsored by FMG in Wellington on July 1.

The Primary Industries Awards finalists are:

Primary Industries Team Award:

• DairyNZ, for 'Rosie the Cow'

• Beef + Lamb NZ, for "Taste Pure New Zealand'

Primary Industries Science and Research Award:

• Lincoln University, for ClearTech

• Agricom/Greener Pastures, for Ecotain

Primary Industries Innovation & Collaboration Award:

• Farmlands, for Safe Farm and Safe visits

• AgriCom/Greener Pastures, for Ecotain

• New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association, for Tahi Ngatahi

Primary Industries Chief Executive of the Year:

•Linda Sissons, PrimaryITO

•Greg Campbell, Ravensdown

The award for Outstanding Contribution to the Primary Industries will be made on the night of July 1, at the awards dinner.

Tickets for the cocktail reception and dinner are $190 (plus GST) and are available from: primaryindustries.co.nz.