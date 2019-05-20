Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and the team gave away a STIHL chainsaw!

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says climate change is a 'thing'. In the shorter term, he's predicting some global warming this week, as a huge high looks set to dominate our week.

Thomas Macdonald:

We catch up with the winner of the 2018 Zanda McDonald Award and the business manager for the Spring Sheep Milk Company ahead of this week's Platinum Primary Producers (PPP) conference.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawke's Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Phil Ropiha:

We announce the winners of the Stihl Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week promotion.

Shane McManaway:

We head to Port Douglas for day one of the PPP Conference and hear from the man behind the gathering of 150 of Australasia's leaders in agri-business.