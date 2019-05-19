Police are appealing for information after 320 sheep, valued at $65,000, were stolen from a single Southland farm.

Police said this morning they wanted to hear from anybody who was in, or passing through, the Waimumu area south-west of Gore, between Sunday, April 21, and Sunday, April 28.

Among the sheep stolen were eight rams, which had "very distinctive" orange spray paint marks on their backs.

Anyone who had seen suspicious activity in the area, or who had information that could was asked to contact Constable Wayne McClelland at Mataura Police on 03 203 8164, quoting file number 190501/0566.

Information could also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.