Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looked into two types of illegal grass - genetically modified ryegrass and cannabis.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service forecaster on the dry weather continuing for the North island despite a damp day in store for mothers on Sunday.

Don Carson:

We ask the PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association whether we should be legalising grass - the GM stuff and the stuff you smoke.

Jeremy Rookes and Tim Myers:

Today's panel features an endangered species - a sheep and beef farmer - and the chief executive of Norwood.

Damian McKenzie:

Courtesy of Farmside, providers of high-speed broadband to rural New Zealand, we take our weekly look at Super Rugby with an All Black who'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup using high-speed broadband!

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a week in Wellington dominated by the Zero Carbon Bill, legalising cannabis, Trevor Mallard and Jacinda's popularity in the West Island.