Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to two Nathans - National's Spokesman for Agriculture Nathan Guy, and ASB's Rural Economist Nathan Penny.

On with the show:

Nathan Guy:

National's Spokesperson for Agriculture denies his party's on the lookout for a new leader and as a former Minister he supports the sometimes-maligned Ministry for Primary Industries in the fight against M. bovis.

Nathan Penny:

ASB's Rural Economist chews the fat on the healthy state of the rural economy and says generally the planets are aligning for the primary sector with the magical $7/kg likely for both dairy and lamb.

Greg Millar:

IHC's National Fundraising Manager encourages both farmers and townies alike to give to IHC Calf Scheme as charity looks to get to raising $1 million after M. bovis upset the fundraising effort last year.

John McOviney:

By weekday he's the chief executive of Steelfort. In the weekends he's a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer. In his spare time he off on safari to the Serengeti!

Loshni Manikam:

Rowena caught up with 2018 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year ahead of this week's announcement of the 2019 winner.

