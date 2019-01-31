Kamo firefighters hosted another day of noise and fun to raise money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand with its latest "Touch a Truck" event popular with kids of all ages.

The day full of trucks, diggers and police cars was a dream experience for kids and kids at heart, who got to get up close and personal with their favourite machinery, most of which are usually untouchable to the public.

The event is organised by members of the Kamo Volunteer Fire Brigade. About 1500 people turned up to Hurupaki School, in Whangārei, on Sunday to spend the day with not only 50 vehicles but bouncy castles, food and icecream. Donations at the gate raised thousands of dollars for the Cancer Society.

Event organiser Andrew Ivey, who is a police constable and Kamo volunteer firefighter, said the day was "fantastic".

This is the fourth year for the event, and Ivey said it is "highly likely" it will run again next year, with many fans are already excited about next year's event.

Each year there is a people's favourite truck competition, this year Ross Macdonald and his blue Mainfreight truck won first place.

Ivey said his favourite vehicle was the police tractor, which was parked up last Friday at Pak'nSave to be seen by the public ahead of its appearance at the event.

Ross Macdonald with his crowd-favourite Mainfreight truck from the Whangārei Touch a Truck event, with his granddaughters Hazel Macdonald-Bennett and Rileigh-Rose Macdonald-Bennett.

Ivey said the event would not be possible without support from sponsors, especially major sponsor Fulton Hogan. And the public's support is huge, "we couldn't do it without them", he said.

Co-organiser Willie Popata, a former Kamo Brigade member, now a senior firefighter with Ngunguru Brigade, said that there was about 50 vehicles on the day. However, Hurupaki School could hold plenty more and organisers are calling on those who own machinery to touch base and become involved.

Firefighters across Northland are training for the firefighter Skytower stair challenge on May 18. The gruelling challenge raises money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

The challenge involves climbing 1103 steps to the top of the Skytower, in Auckland, all while wearing their full kit and breathing apparatus, which weighs about 25kg.

Ivey said he is going to be on the start-line again this year. He has completed 13 challenges and said his training is "on track" for his 14th.

For more images from the event go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/KamoTouchATruck/photos/.