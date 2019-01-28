Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay dives in to the water quality debate with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth and today's panel Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert tells us what constitutes a heatwave, where the hotspots are/will be, and what farmers need to watch out for in terms of personal and livestock well-being.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a leading rural academic who goes into bat for farmers and takes Fish and Game to task over today's hot topic - water quality.

Te Radar:

We catch up with the voice behind the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest, with the first of the Regional Finals (Otago Southland) getting underway in Milton on February 16.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as they ponder the weather, farming, politics and the role Fish and Game is playing in the contentious water quality debate.

Sir Eion Edgar:

The Country's go-to money guy is the former Chairman of Forsyth Barr and he reckons the world economy is in a good state and that there's never been a better time to borrow money!